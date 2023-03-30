Councillor Diana Blamires

The voluntary group was set up getting on for two decades ago by Buckingham resident Margo Jackson and offers a huge range of activities for children and young people.

They recently ran a trip to Cotswold Wildlife Park where children bumped into and chatted to Simon Cowell, took part in a swimathon, visited a stables and interacted with horses, learned tennis sessions and made a trip to Silverstone.

At the Children’s Services and Education Select Committee meeting on March 23 committee member and Wing councillor Diana Blamires, who is separately chairing an Education Working Party on pathways for parents of some Special Educational Needs (SEN) children, said: “I do a local radio show and I interviewed one of the people who runs Buckingham and Winslow Young Carers.

“I was staggered to learn we have children as young as six who are young carers for an older sibling.

“What Buckingham and Winslow Young Carers do is exceptional. They have residentials. They have quiet rooms, where children can speak to each other about their caring roles. Different age groups have separate clubs.

“Margo Jackson, who set up Buckingham and Winslow Young Carers, recently met up with a student who is in now her final year at university.

“The group has supported this young carer since she was a child and is still supporting her now.

“Buckingham and Winslow Young Carers appears to be one of the most successful groups of its type in the county.

“It’s a voluntary group. Would there be a way that the group can be linked to others to illustrate best practice because they are doing some amazing things?”

Corporate Director of Children’s Services John Macilwraith replied: “If you give me the person’s details I am more than willing to have the council contact them.”

Cllr Blamires said: “It is great that the fantastic work of this voluntary group is being recognised as being exemplary. It would be good if their great work can help some of the other groups, which receive council funding.”