Alzheimer’s Society celebrates 40th anniversary at Aylesbury Singing for the Brain

On Tuesday 20th of August 2019 the Aylesbury Singing for the Brain group celebrated the Alzheimer’s Society 40th anniversary of supporting people living with dementia, their carers and families.

It was one of many events happening throughout the year to mark the occasion. The celebration took place at the Salvation Army Hall, Meadow Way, Aylesbury.

CEO Jeremy Hughes accepts a cheque from fundraiser Eric Abbott

Alzheimer’s Society was founded in 1979 by a group of carers determined to change the plight of people with dementia.

The Deputy Mayor of Aylesbury Tuffail Hussain, Aylesbury Town Council Communities Officer Benedicta Lasoye and Alzheimer’s Society CEO Jeremy Hughes, staff, service users and volunteers all attended the event.

The day included a Singing for the Brain session, an informal lunch and a spectacular celebration cake!

Cathy Hill who is a Group co-ordinator for Alzheimer’s Society chose songs like ‘With a little help with my Friends’, ‘Bring Me Sunshine’ and ‘You’ve got a friend’ which perfectly fitted the occasion and Colin and Merit, (Volunteer Singing for the Brain leads) expertly led the musical proceedings.

Aylesbury Town Council Communities Officer Benedicta Lasoye, Tuffail Hussain Deputy Mayor of Aylesbury, and Alzheimers Society CEO Jeremy Hughes

Jeremy Hughes also accepted a donation of over one thousand pounds from veteran fundraiser Eric Abbott (Eric has raised over £25k to date) and presented Volunteer, David Gasson a People Award.

Singing for the Brain®is a service developed by Alzheimer’s Society for people with memory problems. The programme promotes communication through singing which can help with articulation, concentration, focus and motivation.

There are over 8,900 people living with dementia across Buckinghamshire and over 850,000 people across the UK. The Aylesbury group provides a positive focus for service users living with dementia, their carers and families. Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer with one person in the UK developing the condition every three minutes.

Nicole Palmer Alzheimer’s Society Area Manager for Buckinghamshire said:

“Alzheimer’s Society has been helping people to live well with dementia since 1979. Our Aylesbury Group is very successful and staff and volunteers really wanted to come together to celebrate this special occasion.”

For more information on Alzheimer’s Society and to watch our 40th Anniversary film click here: Alzheimer's Society 40th Anniversary