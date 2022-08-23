‘Alpacas wherever you look’ on farm near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alpaca Evolution, in Singleborough, is one of the UK and Europe’s largest alpaca farms, and on September 3 and 4 it will be opening between 10am and 4pm to give people an insight into its work

Visitors will be able to meet the alpacas, join a farm tour, listen to a talk or just get up close to the herd and learn more about alpacas. There will also be interactive displays and fun activities.

The newly stocked shop will be open and the farm will also be offering discounts on gift vouchers and some of its alpaca products.

Visitors at last year's open day

Co-founder and manaaging director Nick Harrington-Smith said: “Having worked with alpacas for nearly 25 years, I am looking forward to sharing what is, for most, the unusual experience of alpacas wherever you look – a view that we so take for granted – and perhaps leaving our visitors with a better understanding of this amazing animal.

"Come and join us on our annual open days and enjoy our farm by joining a leisurely guided walk amongst alpacas over some or most of nearly 150 acres, or indeed just browse in our shop and enjoy the opportunity to relax around alpacas.”

Alpaca Evolution has one of the largest and most established alpaca herds in the UK, founded by Nick, who already had a strong background in farming, along with Shirley Isseyegh.

The farm, is known for quality genetics, fine fleeces and an in-depth knowledge of the industry.

Meeting the alpacas

Alpaca fibre is highly prized for its very soft feel, its high thermal properties, its durability and its variety of natural colours. Sweaters knitted from alpaca fleece are soft, light and warm. Because of its natural warmth, it is also used as a continental quilt filling.