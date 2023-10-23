James and Jo Dell at their campsite

A campsite which offers views of alpacas playing has won a top award.

Abbotts View Alpacas CL, a small five-pitch site, was voted the top small unique pitch by customers in the Caravan and Motorhome Club’s annual awards.

The site is based on an eco farm in Aston Abbotts where owners James and Jo Dell run a thriving alpaca experience business and also a five star cattery. The Certificated Location (CL) was added with the aim of providing its customers with complete peace and quiet in a truly environmentally friendly way.

Holidaying with alpcas

It is adult-only and dog-free due to the close proximity of the alpacas that can be seen grazing the paddocks around the site.

James and Jo said they were 'blown away' by the win.

James said: “To win an award based on customer votes didn't seem like a remote possibility especially with so many excellent CL's around the country with a far larger customer base and longer seasons. But we won! We are truly shocked and utterly delighted. We'd like to say a huge thank you to all our customers who voted for us.”

Jo said: “I think customers love the peace and quiet of a beautiful remote location surrounded by nature as well as having easy access to many wonderful local attractions like the 18 national trust attractions that are within 30 minutes of the site and Bletchley Park. And we love sharing it too.”