All the famous faces spotted at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2023

Spotting celebrities is part of the Silverstone tradition...
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:18 BST

Plenty of famous faces joined 160,000 fans flocking to the Northamptonshire F1 track this year.

Spotting the celebs at the British Grand Prix is almost as big a part of Silverstone tradition as the race itself, and as the county’s motorsport home gears up for another year, we are looking back at which A-listers attended in 2023.

Brad Pitt, Thiago Silva, Damian Lewis, Cara Delevingne plus Premier League stars and other celebrities all watched on.

Here’s just a few of the famous faces among the record crowd who flocked to the Northamptonshire circuit on Sunday July 9, 2023.

Brad was arguably the biggest star at the circuit this weekend

1. Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2023

Brad was arguably the biggest star at the circuit this weekend Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

UFC star Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett chatting to Premier League superstar and Northampton's own Ivan Toney

2. Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2023

UFC star Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett chatting to Premier League superstar and Northampton's own Ivan Toney Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2023

3. Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2023

Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2023 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Winner Max Verstappen (centre) celebrates alongside second-placed Lando Norris

4. Famous faces at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2023

Winner Max Verstappen (centre) celebrates alongside second-placed Lando Norris Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

