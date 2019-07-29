All set for Aylesbury's first ever duck race - have you sponsored a duck yet?

Ducks away! Lymphoma Action is thrilled to report that more than 400 ducks have been sponsored in advance of its Duck Race on 10 August at 11:45am at the canal basin in Aylesbury.

In the run up to the event which is proudly supported by The Bucks Herald, volunteers from Lymphoma Action have been out and about getting duck race ready.

On Tuesday they held a practice run, where volunteer canoeists Greg Wilson and Brychan Watkins were on hand to help keep the ducks on course. Greg, who is a member of Chiltern Canoe Club, explained why he volunteered to help: “We tend to take everything from our world without a thought; this makes me feel better in myself.”

Brychan agreed: “I’m helping out because of the work supporting Lymphoma Action does in supporting people affected by lymphoma. It’s particularly important to me as my mother had non-Hodgkin lymphoma.”

On Wednesday the charity had a colourful stall on the market square, encouraging shoppers to sign up to the event. Sarah Thorn, Community and Partnerships Manager for Lymphoma Action, said:

“We were delighted that Aylesbury Vale District Council gave us the stall and we had a great day supported by volunteers from Aylesbury Hundreds Rotary. We were absolutely thrilled with the response to our duck race and are looking forward to launching all our ducks into the canal in August!”

The duck race is a new event for Lymphoma Action, designed to raise funds for and awareness of a condition that is often misunderstood and overlooked, despite its prevalence.

Sarah added: “Lymphoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK. With a new case diagnosed every 27 minutes and 125,000 people currently living with this form of blood cancer, there is a growing need for support. By signing up for our duck race, you’ll be helping more people affected by a diagnosis of lymphoma get the support they need.”

Lymphoma Action is the only UK charity dedicated to lymphoma, and its vision is that everyone affected by the complex condition receives the best possible information, support, treatment and care. Sponsor and name your duck at www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/DuckRace and head down to the canal basin off Exchange Street, in front of the University by 11:30am on Saturday 10 August to cheer your duck to the finish line.