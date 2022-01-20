All former Bucks Herald employees invited to reunion planned for 2022

Plans have been finalised for a big get together between former Bucks Herald employees later in 2022.

Way back in 2019, nostalgic ex-employees of this publication had laid out plans for a big meet up, before Covid got in the way.

Now, with restrictions eased, ex-Bucks Herald and Buckingham Advertiser employees are coming together to reminisce about the old days in the print industry.

Yvonne and friends at a Bucks Herald Christmas event in the early 2000s

Anyone who passed through the doors at The Bucks Herald towers is welcome to attend the reunion event in the Broughton Suite at the Holiday Inn in Aylesbury on Saturday April 30.

The event which will run from 7pm to midnight costs £26.50 per head, with food and music included within that cost.

The Bucks Herald has over 200 years of history behind it, with the first edition being printed back in the 1800s.

Event organiser, Yvonne O'Hara, wants to bring together Herald staff from different generations.

She told the Bucks Herald, back in 2019: "I'm not sure what it is about newspaper people but they seemed like a different breed, mostly all nutters and really outgoing, my time with these papers gave me so many happy memories and great friends made and kept all these years.

"At times it was hard work what with deadlines etc but we played hard also."

The event will offer former journalists, sales stars and marketing staff the chance to look back at the community spirit that existed in the newsroom.

Yvonne, who worked at the Herald in the 90s and early 2000s, added: "We did a lot of local work, raising money for charities etc who can forget the lovely Rachel Woodbridge who ran the events, who we sadly lost.

"She worked so hard, but was a glittery lady in every sense, she is sadly missed.

"Every year we gave up our time to put on an OAP Xmas party aided by Stoke Mandeville Hospital."

Local DJ Phil Gomm will be spinning the tunes at the party.