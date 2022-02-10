All aboard as MP welcomes new hybrid train for its inaugural journey to Aylesbury

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler has welcomed the introduction of a new hybrid train that could cut pollution by 25% and reduce noise at stations by 75%.

Mr Butler joined Chiltern Railways managing director Richard Allen and other dignitaries for the inaugural passenger journey of the HybridFLEX between London Marylebone and Aylesbury today (10/2). It's the first 100mph-capable battery-diesel hybrid train to operate on the UK rail network.

Mr Butler said “The HybridFLEX is a brilliant innovation that could make train travel even better for both passengers and people living close to stations. I was delighted to be on the first passenger journey, which was much smoother and quieter than on the diesel-only trains.

