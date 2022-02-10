All aboard as MP welcomes new hybrid train for its inaugural journey to Aylesbury
Rob Butler joins passengers on first 100mph battery-diesel train to operate on UK rail network
Aylesbury MP Rob Butler has welcomed the introduction of a new hybrid train that could cut pollution by 25% and reduce noise at stations by 75%.
Mr Butler joined Chiltern Railways managing director Richard Allen and other dignitaries for the inaugural passenger journey of the HybridFLEX between London Marylebone and Aylesbury today (10/2). It's the first 100mph-capable battery-diesel hybrid train to operate on the UK rail network.
Mr Butler said “The HybridFLEX is a brilliant innovation that could make train travel even better for both passengers and people living close to stations. I was delighted to be on the first passenger journey, which was much smoother and quieter than on the diesel-only trains.
“I'm especially pleased that residents near Aylesbury, Stoke Mandeville and Wendover stations will benefit from the reduced noise as the train approaches and leaves the platform. This train is exactly the type of investment we need to reduce the impact of transport on climate change, and I congratulate the teams at Rolls Royce, Porterbrook and Chiltern Railways for bringing this concept to life.”