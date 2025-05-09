Aldi wants to open new stores in Bucks - but where should they go?
The supermarket currently has more than 1,050 stores around the UK, and is seeking to increase this to more than 1,500.
Customers are being invited to submit suggestions of areas in Bucks where Aldi could open new stores, with the most popular to be considered as potential new locations by the retailer.
In the coming months, new stores are set to open in locations including Ashford in Kent, Eastbourne in Sussex and Caterham in Surrey.
A similar initiative last year saw London, Manchester and Derbyshire highlighted by shoppers as potential new locations, with progress already made towards bringing a new store to a village just outside Chesterfield.
Jonathan Neale, managing director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK said: “We’ve always believed that great quality food should be within everyone’s reach and many communities would therefore still benefit from having an Aldi nearby.
“We’re always looking at key places where we see potential, but we want to hear directly from the public about where the demand is greatest.
“Their input is invaluable as we continue to grow and bring Aldi’s unbeatable value to more areas across Britain.”
To nominate an area or town across Buckinghamshire for consideration email [email protected], including the town you would like to nominate in the subject line of the message.
The deadline for submissions is Sunday June 8, with the results set to be shared later in the year.