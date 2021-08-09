Aldi is hiring in Aylesbury and offering salaries up to £47k

Aldi needs new staff at its Aylesbury stores for roles that need filling before Christmas.

It is hiring 90 new staff across its stores in Bucks, and is after people of all levels of experience.

This includes apprenticeships and part-time positions such as store assistant and caretaker roles, all the way up to store manager.

Current Aldi staff

As well as Aylesbury, new staff is needed in High Wycombe and Milton Keynes.

This recruitment push is part of a larger national expansion, the supermarket says it has thousands of job roles that need to be filled before the end of the year.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across Buckinghamshire.

“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team.”

Store assistants at Aldi can earn up to £10.57 nationally, and £11.32 inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks. Other store roles available will include managerial positions, Caretakers and Cleaners, as well as Store Apprentices.