Aldi encourages Aylesbury Vale charities to apply for Christmas food donation project

Aldi is inviting charities in Aylesbury Vale and beyond to apply for assistance using the supermarket chain's Christmas food poverty initiative.

The international supermarket giant is organising its distribution of surplus food donations over the festive period.

Aldi wants to hear from the organisations that help send food to people in need of support this December.

Aldi is distributing surplus food to charities across the country

Aldi has pledged to donate 10 million meals in 2021 to families across the UK facing hunger and it is increasing its food donation drive during the upcoming holiday.

Through neighbourly, a community engagement platform, the supermarket distributes food to businesses, food banks and charities.

Donations can be made at all 930 Aldi stores in the UK, including both Aylesbury sites and the supermarket in Buckingham.

The retailer is organising the distribution of food nearing the end of its shelf life now, before stores shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Aylesbury Vale organisations are encouraged to register for consideration now, but Aldi advises, charities it has an existing partnership with will be prioritised.

Successful applicants will be paired with a local Aldi store to collect fresh and chilled food products – including fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread – ahead of stores closing on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Mary Dunn, a managing director at Aldi UK, said: “Our food donations scheme operates year-round, but we know that Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for the families and communities we support.

“That’s why we are so committed to increasing the number of meals we donate over the festive season, and we look forward to working with local charities in Buckinghamshire this Christmas to help us meet our 10 million meals target for the year.”

Aldi advises organisations don't need to be registered charities to apply, but must have a level two hygiene certificate gained in the last two years and have the capacity to transport and store chilled food products after collecting them on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve at 5pm.

To apply organisation representatives should email [email protected], the application deadline is December 5.

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “With the impact of the pandemic still being felt by communities up and down the country, charities and local causes are expecting record demand for their services this Christmas.

“We’re sure there are lots more groups out there that could put the food to good use, so we’d encourage them to get in touch.”