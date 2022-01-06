Aldi donates over 5,300 meals to charities in Bucks over Christmas

Aldi has supported local charities, community groups and food banks in Buckinghamshire by donating more than 5,300 meals to people in need this Christmas.

The supermarket paired up its stores with local organisations to make the most of unsold fresh and chilled food after stores closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, as part of its pledge to donate 1.8 million meals to families experiencing food poverty during November and December.

Around 550,000 meals were donated nationwide and more than 700 UK causes benefited from the scheme over the festive period.

The initiative is part of Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.

Thanks to this partnership, all of Aldi’s over 950 UK stores now donate surplus food to good causes seven days a week, all year round.

Last year, Aldi introduced community donation points in all its stores, where customers can donate any food or household products to local causes all year round.

This year’s Christmas donations have helped Aldi to meet its pledge to donate 10 million meals to families in need in 2021 through its partnership with Neighbourly.

Since teaming up with Neighbourly in April 2019, Aldi has donated more than 20 million meals across the UK.

Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility for Aldi UK, said: “The festive season is always a hard time for people affected by food poverty, so we are incredibly proud to have supported so many amazing causes in Buckinghamshire this Christmas.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, said: “This Christmas was, without a doubt, one of the busiest on record for the UK’s charities and food banks.