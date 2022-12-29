The supermarket chain Aldi supported local charities, community groups and food banks in Bucks on Christmas Eve by donating 2,670 meals to those in need.

Working with Neighbourly, a platform that connects businesses with good causes, the supermarket paired its stores with local charity partners to collect unsold fresh and chilled food when stores closed early on December 24, with stores set to repeat the initiative on December 31.

In addition, Aldi’s Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund saw the supermarket commit to donating £250,000 to charitable organisations over the winter.

Charity partners collect unsold food from Aldi on Christmas Eve

Both the fund and the festive food donations are part of Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly. All of Aldi’s 980 UK stores donate surplus food to good causes all year round.

Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director for Aldi UK, said: “We are incredibly proud to have supported so many amazing charities and community groups in Buckinghamshire this Christmas, helping them to provide warm and healthy festive meals to those in need.

“We know that the festive period will have been a particularly challenging time for so many this year, which is why we also launched our Emergency Foodbank Fund – allowing us to support even more organisations at a time of heightened demand.”