Air ambulance doctors swap Christmas pyjamas for uniform to respond to emergencies in Bucks and Milton Keynes

While you’re enjoying your Christmas fesivities, spare a thought for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance clinicians who will be on call, just as they are 365 days a year.

Last Christmas, the air ambulance was called out 34 times between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, with 10 callouts on Christmas Day alone.

Critical care doctor Asher Lewinsohn is one of the team who will be pulling on his uniform instead of his Christmas pyjamas this year.

He said: “Medical emergencies don’t stop for Christmas, so neither do we. Sadly, if I’m coming through your door, you’re not having the best start to your holidays.

“It’s difficult to deal with loved ones needing emergency care at any time of the year but it’s felt even more keenly at Christmas time.

"Which is why I’m proud to be working over the festive period and making a lifesaving difference to the patients we see.”

The charity’s ‘On Call for Christmas’ campaign shines a light on the team who will be working during the festive period - everyone from critical care paramedics and doctors to blood delivery drivers, emergency dispatch assistants and helicopter pilots.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance receives no regular government or National Lottery funding and relies solely on the generosity of its supporters to keep its helicopter in the skies, as well as five Critical Care Response Vehicles on the road.

