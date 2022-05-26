Advice from the experts as Buckingham hosts visit from Floodmobile

The Buckingham and Villages Community Board hosted the Floodmobile at its pop-up Flood Resilience event outside Buckingham Community Centre on May 17.

The Floodmobile is a purpose-built travelling display, created as part of the Ox-Cam Property Flood Resilience Pathfinder Project, which demonstrates a range of flood protection products for property owners to consider.

Over 80 local residents, business owners, flood resilience groups and parish councillors visited the display over the course of the day, to find out how to keep their homes and properties as safe as possible from flooding and what to do if a flood happens.

Outside the Floodmobile: Buckingham & Villages Community Board chairman Howard Mordue with ward members Caroline Cornell and Ade Osibogun

There were demonstrations from flood resilience experts Mary Dhonau OBE and Fola Ogunyoye, and representatives of the Environment Agency, Buckingham Town Council, Bucks Council’s Strategic Flood Management and Resilience teams and Transport for Bucks advised people on keeping themselves and their properties as safe as possible from flooding.