Advice charity struggling to keep up as thousands in Bucks are plunged into hardship

Citizens Advice Bucks has launched a Christmas Emergency Appeal, as thousands experience extreme hardship.

The current cost-of-living crisis that has plunged thousands of Bucks residents into extreme difficulty this year and the county’s oldest and largest advice charity is struggling to keep up with the level of need for help.

The charity needs to raise £10,000 from individual donations so it can continue to deliver its essential advice to the most vulnerable across Bucks.

Communities across the county were already suffering from the prolonged effects of the pandemic – leading to the charity experiencing one of the highest levels of demand in its 98-year history.

Now it says it is regularly receiving calls from working families who cannot afford to heat their homes and feed their families.

Some are incurring spiralling debt just to survive each day, and the Citizens Advice Bucks team of 90 volunteers are feeling the pressure.

CEO Thalia Jervis said: “Our volunteers are working so very hard and helping clients in some extremely difficult situations.

"There is only so much our expert volunteers can do before we need more funds to help us get through the crisis. We are training more volunteers, but that takes time.

“Our service is facing extraordinary pressure, and we want to be there for everyone who needs us - and we need your help to respond to this crisis.”

One client, Ahmed, who accessed the charity’s debt advice service, said: “Without your help – I don’t think I would be here today”.

Irene, who has disabilities and was in financial hardship, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Citizens Advice Bucks for all your hard work and enabling me to get the Personal Independence Payment benefit.

"I couldn’t have done it without you. It is life changing for me and will make it so much easier for me to afford the basics.”

Chair of Citizens Advice Bucks, Jane Mordue, said: “We urgently need donations for our Christmas Emergency Appeal.

