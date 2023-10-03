Adorable rabbit settling in at Bucks Goat Centre after his best friend passed away

An adorable black and white bunny has found his forever home at a Stoke Mandeville attraction after his best bunny friend.

When cute rabbit Xylo's best bunny friend passed away the little rabbit was grief stricken, and missed the company of his furry friend.

But then Bucks Goat Centre stepped in, and the cute creature found a special home at the Layby Farm animal centre.

Eight year-old Xylo is now set to spend his final days in comfort after the rescue, and staff are busy caring for him as he gets used to his new surroundings.

Xylo the rabbit is settling in well - credit Bucks Goat Centre/ Animal News Agency

Ruth Higgins, who runs Bucks Goat Centre, said: "We don't rescue animals very often, but Xylo is a special case and we knew that he would benefit so much from being with the other bunnies.

"He's such a loving boy, and we are really happy to be able to give him the kind of home that he deserves."

To help him settle in Xylo has been given star treatment, and now that he is back on his feet he is looking forward to meeting visitors at the centre, which is running a series of autumn events in the run up to Halloween.

Ruth added: "When a rescued animal comes to us it is always a settling in process, and of course Xylo was in grief after his best friend died. But he is now showing his happy and confident self, and loves his new enclosure.

"Like all the rabbits and guinea pigs he now looks forward to receiving love from our visitors throughout the week."

The Bucks Goat Centre recently published details of its fundraiser, to help keep entry costs low during the cost of living crisis.

Ruth said: "We care for a lot of animals, and pride ourselves on the inclusivity of the farm with regards to who can come and visit the animals.

"So to avoid having to put prices up, we have started a fundraiser, so that everyone who wants to come can visit the animals."