Actress Suzanne Shaw coming to Princes Risborough park on final leg of gruelling ultra marathon challenge

Actress and singer Suzanne Shaw will be starting the final leg of her gruelling mental health challenge in a Bucks park.

She has set herself the daunting task of running four ultra marathons in four days on Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from 15 May till Sunday (21 May).

The former Hear’Say singer starts her fourth and final run on Sunday in Wades Park, Princes Risborough.

Suzanne Shaw (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

Suzanne is toiling across the country taking on demanding endurance challenges for her new television series, ‘Run in 4’, a documentary which will investigate her own wellbeing.

Ahead of her four runs, which must surpass the traditional 26.2-mile marathon distance to be considered ‘ultra’, the Emmerdale actress shared her own struggles with depression.

She told Lorraine Kelly: "I don't ever remember suffering from anxiety until after the band. I think it was such a big thing to go through.

"That overwhelm and anxiety really manifested in depression for me.

Suzanne Shaw

"It was tough. At some points I would really fear leaving the house. I would be in my bed and my self esteem was so low at times.

"My self esteem was shot. I would self sabotage - nobody hated me more than me. I had to try to hide that, I hid that for a long time."

Princess Risborough Town Council has encouraged locals to head down to the park to cheer the television star on. Suzanne is starting her final ultra marathon at 8:30am.

All money raised over the course of the challenge will go towards mental health charity, MIND. Her Just Giving page can be found online here.

Today (25 May), the 41-year-old is attempting to run 30 miles having started her race in her hometown of Bury. Her progress can be tracked on more detail on Instagram here.