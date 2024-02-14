Action4Youth Trustee embarks on Wadi Rum Adventure to raise funds for vital facility upgrade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The challenging 100km route, specially devised by Tribal Tracks, will see Graeme trekking 15-25km per day in the Wadi Rum, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Wadi Rum adventure is not just a personal challenge; it's a commitment to raising funds for the Action4Youth Caldecotte Xperience redevelopment. Built over 30 years ago, the building urgently needs significant investment to upgrade facilities, improve accessibility, and provide year-round activities for all young people who visit.

Graeme expressed his excitement about the upcoming trek, saying,

"This adventure is about more than just traversing the stunning landscapes of Wadi Rum; it's about investing in the future of our youth. Action4Youth has been a beacon of support for over three decades, and I am honoured to contribute to its growth and impact."

The funds raised from this trek will be directed towards the development of the Caldecotte Xperience facilities, ensuring that they can continue to provide a safe and inspiring environment for young people to explore their abilities.

Action4Youth CEO, Jenifer Cameron, commented,

"We are thrilled to have the support of our dedicated Trustee in taking on such an extraordinary challenge. The Wadi Rum adventure aligns perfectly with our mission to empower young people and invest in their potential. The funds raised will make a significant impact on upgrading our facilities and expanding our reach."

Action4Youth invites the community, supporters, and partners to join in supporting Graeme on this remarkable journey.

Donations can be made directly here https://www.justgiving.com/team/a4ytrek