Action-packed Spring 2023 season announced at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre including The Shawshank Redemption

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s latest What’s On is out now, covering its jam-packed Spring season, with musicals, drama, dance, comedy and family shows for all ages.

A fantastically feelgood celebration of soul kick-starts the musical offering with Coronation Street’s Nigel Pivaro starring in The Commitments alongside Olivier Award-nominated West End star Ian McIntosh (Mon 30 Jan – Sat 4 Feb).

Gripping drama takes to the stage in National Theatre’s An Inspector Calls (Tue 14 – Sat 18 Feb), and one of the nation’s favourite movies becomes an acclaimed stage event in The Shawshank Redemption (Mon 3 – Sat 8 Apr).

Must-see productions from Dickens Theatre Company also arrive with productions of Macbeth and Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde (Thu 21 – Thu 23 Mar) – perfect for students studying the two literary classics.

Dance of all genres is set to mesmerise over the coming months with classical favourites Swan Lake and The Nutcracker (Mon 9 – Wed 11 Jan) being presented by Nerubashenko Ballet, ahead of Spirit of the Dance (Thu 2 Mar) showcasing raw energy with Scottish, Flamenco, Latin, Salsa, Hip Hop and American Tap set to the dynamic rhythms of heart-pounding thunder and Irish dance.

A Strictly favourite is also coming to town when Johannes Rabede brings Freedom Unleashed, a diverse, world-class cast of talented dancers and singers bringing South African rhythms and huge party anthems – with a touch of ballroom magic thrown in.

Family fun is high on the agenda with David Walliams’ Demon Dentist (Thu 26 – Sat 28 Jan) and a raggle-taggle band of travelling circus performers embark on a daring feat in Around the World in 80 Days (Tue 2 – Sat 6 May), perfect for ages 7+.

Pop Princesses (Sun 8 Jan) brings a mix of pop hits from Little Mix, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, and for fans of the mega hit film, Sing-A-Long-A Encanto (Sun 26 Feb) is a must, complete with free interactive props bag.

There’s also much family fun to be had in the theatre’s Norman Bragg Studio with the return of Morgan & West: Unbelievable Science (Mon 13 Feb) and a new educational, interactive, and award-winning show – Teach Rex (Tue 4 Apr), using life-like dinosaurs to teach about the most mesmerising creatures to ever have roamed the planet.

For those wanting a laugh, Jon Richardson (Sat 4 Mar), Danny Baker (Fri 24 Mar) and Frankie Boyle (Sun 30 Apr) are all in the stand-up line-up, and for nights with a difference enjoy Variety Night Live (Sat 14 Jan) with West End star Kerry Ellis being joined by Wicked powerhouse Louise Dearman, Britain’s Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay and Strictly’ s Vincent Simone.

Test Match Special Live (Tue 11 Apr) sees Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew and Glenn McGrath for an evening of stories and memories, and notable psychologist Emma Kenny arrives to look at what creates a serial killer, in The Serial Killer Next Door (Mon 24 Apr).

For full event listings pick up a new season What’s On or visit the website.