A welcome return for Buckingham Beer and Music Festival

The festival takes place on Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9, after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Event organiser Julian Cook said he was “delighted” to be able to hold the rugby club’s major fundraiser again, and he urged people to come along, have fun and support the club.

He said: “We’re a sports and social club and our main income comes through the doors being open, and Covid’s had a massive impact on us because there’s been quite a period of time over the past two years when we’ve not been able to play rugby.

Live music at the previous festival

"We’ve had no players there, no senior rugby players, no children – and if your doors aren’t open, people aren’t spending money over the bar, they’re not paying their membership fees and they’re not being part of the whole social scene, which is where we rely on our income.

"This is by far our single biggest event of the year. The club keeps growing and it becomes more of a challenge to us each year to make sure that we maximise it.”

On the Friday night, over-18s only are invited to join the fun from 7pm to 11pm (last entry 10pm) with live music, a beer and cider marquee, the club bar, fish and chips and street food from Greek Gyros.

The £15 entry charge will include a wristband for entry on Friday and Saturday, a festival mug, a programme and beer tokens.

Family fun at the 2019 Beer and Music Festival

On Saturday, under-18s are welcome if accompanied by an adult and there’s fun on offer from noon to 11pm (last entry 9pm) with live music all the way through from 1pm, plus a beer and cider marquee, a Pimm’s-prosecco-gin tent, food vans and ice cream.

A growing part of this year’s event is the Classic Car Show, between noon and 5pm on Saturday, organised by Buckingham Rotary Club. Anyone wishing to enter a vehicle should visit www.buckinghamrotary.orgBeer Festival entry is £15 including a wristband, festival mug, programme and beer tokens. General admission is £5.

No dogs are allowed on site, except assistance dogs. Only food and alcohol purchased at the event may be consumed on site.

Relaxing on the pitch at the last festival