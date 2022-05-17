A week of free events at the St Laurence Church Festival in Winslow

The church has held a festival every year since 2016, until it was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid.

But it’s making a welcome return from June 4 to 12 – this time with a Jubilee tinge.

Director of music Derry French, who is organising the event, said: "We always have our festival in the first week in June, and it was nice of The Queen to arrange to have her Jubilee at the same time.”

St Laurence Church, Winslow

And she added: "I’m pleased there seems to be quite a lot of support around the town for the festival. It’s going to be good, I think.

“It’s really to show how brilliant a community Winslow is."

All of the events take place in the church, which will be open every day with someone to chat to all week.

There is no charge for any of the events.

Winslow Players' production of Jack and the Beanstalk, February 2020

Derry said: “In fact the church, just during the last week or so, has made a conscious decision not to charge for any church events going forward, and just to ask for donationsy.”

On Saturday, June 4, the church choir will be hosting a Jubilee-themed coffee morning from 10am to noon, with displays from local organisations and Tower Tours at 11.45am and 2.45pm.

On Sunday, June 5, everybody is welcome to a 4pm Civic Service in honour of Her Majesty, where local organisations including Scouts and Guides will be represented.

On Monday, June 6, Winslow historian David Noy is giving a fascinating talk about the history of the church bells at 7.30pm and a tour of the tower.

Winslow historian David Noy

And from Monday to Friday, Dr Noy is leading Talks and Walks of Winslow sights at 2.30pm every day, followed by refreshments.

On Thursday, May 9, at 7.30pm, the Adstock Singers are giving a concert entitled Jubilation! with a programme of music inspired by the life and times of The Queen.

On Saturday, May 11, the Winslow Players make a very welcome return to the stage with a dramatised history of the Queens of England, God Save Our Gracious Queens, at 7.30pm.