A WARM welcome awaits as libraries in Bucks act as Welcoming Spaces
All libraries and community libraries in the county are participating during their opening hours
Anyone needing to keep warm during the cold weather is welcome to go to the library – and stay as long as they like during opening hours.
All of Buckinghamshire’s libraries are now acting as Welcoming Spaces, to support residents with the cost of living crisis this winter.
Advertisement
Bucks Council launched its Welcoming Spaces scheme back in September, to offer a helping hand to those struggling to heat their homes.
The council pledged to develop a network of Welcoming Spaces around the county where residents could come into safe and inclusive spaces, free of charge, to stay warm and enjoy some company.
The scheme started with libraries – and now all of Buckinghamshire’s libraries and community libraries are acting as Welcoming Spaces.
Advertisement
The council is also keen to support other organisations in local communities to open up as Welcoming Spaces, and there are currently 36 Welcoming Spaces live on the Bucks Online Directory. Please note that the Bucks Online Directory only shows a certain number of records per page. Residents can also visit the national www.warmwelcome.uk site.
Council Leader Martin Tett said: “We know that many people are really worried about making ends meet this winter. Even with the recent cap on energy bills, the cost of heating our homes and keeping warm is just too much for some.
Advertisement
"We don’t want anyone to suffer in silence so that is why we are opening up our libraries and community libraries as warm and welcoming places for anyone who needs a place to go during the daytime to keep warm and safe.”