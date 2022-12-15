Anyone needing to keep warm during the cold weather is welcome to go to the library – and stay as long as they like during opening hours.

All of Buckinghamshire’s libraries are now acting as Welcoming Spaces, to support residents with the cost of living crisis this winter.

Advertisement

Bucks Council launched its Welcoming Spaces scheme back in September, to offer a helping hand to those struggling to heat their homes.

All of Buckinghamshire's libraries are acting as Welcoming Spaces

The council pledged to develop a network of Welcoming Spaces around the county where residents could come into safe and inclusive spaces, free of charge, to stay warm and enjoy some company.

The scheme started with libraries – and now all of Buckinghamshire’s libraries and community libraries are acting as Welcoming Spaces.

Advertisement

The council is also keen to support other organisations in local communities to open up as Welcoming Spaces, and there are currently 36 Welcoming Spaces live on the Bucks Online Directory. Please note that the Bucks Online Directory only shows a certain number of records per page. Residents can also visit the national www.warmwelcome.uk site.

Council Leader Martin Tett said: “We know that many people are really worried about making ends meet this winter. Even with the recent cap on energy bills, the cost of heating our homes and keeping warm is just too much for some.

Advertisement