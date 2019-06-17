A super day of soapbox fun in Aylesbury

The fifth annual soapbox derby took place at Whitehill Park in Aylesbury yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

1,200 people attended this year's event with 27 karts competing - the results are as follows:

A competitor crashes during the soapbox derby at Whitehill Park, Aylesbury

Senior driver competition:

> 1st place - Purple Pig

> 2nd place - Silverstone UTC

> 3rd place - Grease Lightening

The Dark Side receive their trophy at the Aylesbury soapbox derby

Junior driver competition:

> 1st place - The Kimble Flyer

> 2nd place - The Dark Side

> 3rd place - Bare Bones

A competitor prepares to take on the Aylesbury soapbox derby course

Best looking kart competition:

> 1st place - Pete's Pal's World War One Tank

> 2nd place – Queens Park Arts Centre

> 3rd place – Broughton Bullet

Youngsters were challenged to show off their best dab move during the soapbox derby at Whitehill Park, Aylesbury

The Jewson Aylesbury community spirit award went to Broughton Bullet.

The event was organised by Aylesbury Town Council and organisers report it was a huge success with a record number of visitors.

As well as the racing, other activities included swing boats, circus skills, crafts, games, Ride On Time for the youngsters and a full on drag car from Santa Pod Raceway.

There was also a live DJ and refreshments were available.

The event was supported by Rogue Racing, Queens Park Arts Centre and Santa Pod Raceway.