‘A strong set of results’ at Sir Thomas Fremantle School in Winslow
Students at Sir Thomas Fremantle School in Winslow are celebrating a strong set of A-level and equivalent results today.
A school spokesperson said: “We are pleased that, despite the challenges of the past years, the hard work and capacity of all of our students across the breadth of their courses has been recognised.
“Sir Thomas Fremantle Sixth Form is focused on the progress of all students, and we are proud of what all of our students achieve.
"We feel confident that students will leave us not only with a strong set of results, but also with the skills necessary to contribute to society and thrive in it.”
Particular successes include Georgie-Bella Young (A*,A*, A, A) Peggy Lee (A* A A), Callum Davey, (A*,A,B) Bella O’Connell (A,A,B), Anya Windsor (A,A,B), Libby Taylor-Hopkins (A*, Distinction* D).
Many students have achieved places at Russell Group universities. Destination universities include Warwick, York, Manchester, Nottingham, and Birmingham.
The school is also delighted by successful applications for apprenticeships in the police, and acceptance into the Army.
Thirty per cent of students achieved at least one A*-A or equivalent grade, whilst 13 per cent of the cohort achieved two or more A*-A or equivalent grades.
A third of students achieved two or more A*-B or equivalent grades, and 58 per cent of students achieved two or more A*-C or equivalent grades.
In total, 89 per cent of students are leaving with two or more A-level or equivalent grades, with 98 per cent of students leaving with at least one qualification.
Sixteen per cent of entries achieved A*-A, whilst 44 per cent were graded A*-B, and 77per cent of entries were graded A*-C.