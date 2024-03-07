A record-breaking Pop-Up Art Weekend for the Chilterns Neuro Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chilterns Neuro Centre's Pop-Up Art Weekend in Wendover just wrapped up its most successful year yet with over a thousand art enthusiasts venturing into a realm of creativity, as the usually clinical space was transformed into an art gallery for the weekend with record-breaking sales.

The exhibition, held in partnership with the Clare Foundation, featured over 80 extremely talented local artists covering a wide range of artistic styles including paintings, sculptures, glasswork, ceramic and jewellery.

At the heart of the exhibition, amidst the kaleidoscope of stunning artworks, was an incredible display of cakes that could only be described as edible masterpieces. The sale of these cakes not only added an extra layer of joy to the event but also contributed significantly to the fundraising efforts.

The downstairs hall of the Pop-Up Art Weekend with art enthusiasts appreciating the art on display.

In total the charity raised over £21,000 which will be used to support its work enabling people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes to live life to the full.

"The fabulous success of our Pop-Up Art Weekend is a testament to the power of community and creativity coming together for a great cause,” said Danielle Medd, Fundraising Manager at the Chilterns Neuro Centre.” I am deeply thankful to our incredible artists for their generosity, and a heartfelt shoutout to our amazing volunteers—this event simply wouldn’t happen without their commitment."