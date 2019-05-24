A new way that businesses can support the Florence Nightingale Hospice

Two Aylesbury companies have worked together to help the Florence Nightingale Hospice produce recycling boxes that businesses can use while supporting the charity.

The boxes can be used to collect old mobile phones, printer toners and cartridges, used stamps, foreign currency and CDs and DVDs, which will then be recycled or re-sold to raise money for the Hospice.

Representatives from the Print Lab and Aylesbury Box Company with the designers of the new boxes

The new recycling boxes were designed and supplied by Aylesbury Box Company and are made of recycled brown cardboard.

When the box design was agreed, the hospice approached Ian Goodchild at The Print Lab about printing the box labels.

Luke Jamieson, managing director of Aylesbury Box Company said: “Helping to recycle and reuse all our stuff is, of course, an important part of being sustainable.

"So it was very easy to help with Florence Nightingale Hospice’s recycling project.

"However, of way more importance is that Florence Nightingale does a critically important job in our community, and so it was humbling to be asked to help.

"Florence Nightingale will be there to support us when we are most in need, so saying yes to help them was easy.”

Ian from the Print Lab added: "I have supported the Florence Nightingale Hospice charity for a long time, so I was very pleased to be asked to contribute to this project.

"I have one of the boxes in my office already.”

Emma Carroll, partnerships manager for the hospice said: “This is a great example of how local businesses can support the hospice through utilising their own skills and collaborating to create something useful and that will generate income for the charity for years to come.”

If you would like an FNHC recycling box for your office please e-mail the charity at recycling@fnhospice.org.uk