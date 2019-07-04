A murderous theme at this year's Beaconlit book festival

Beaconlit festival is set to showcase some of the finest writing talent around on Saturday July 13.

They will be showcasing some of the top 'mass murderers' in writing, with a selection of crime writers from across the world.

The event will be hosted at Brookmead School in Ivinghoe from 9am to 5am.

The event organisers said: "Several people who commit murder for a living will be converting on a village in Aylesbury Vale on Saturday July 13. But Ivinghoe residents can sleep easily in their beds, as the killers in question only commit crimes on the page.

"They are all crime writers, just some of the literary treats in store on the day at the seventh BeaconLit festival of books and writing at Brookmead School from 9.00 am to 5.30 PM."

There will be interviews with Poldark Star and bestselling thriller writer Robert Daws, and also Quentin Bates, adding an international flavour as he talks about his Iceland-based crime novels and his work in helping to found the Icelandic Noir Festival.

They continued: "Red hot debut author Noelle Holten, whose book, Dead Inside is taking the charts by storm, is part of a New Voices panel; and Leigh Russell, Alison Bruce, AB Morgan and Dave Sivers make up the ever popular crime fiction panel."

The full address of the festival is Brookmead School, Ivinghoe, Bucks.

Tickets for the day, priced just £26.50, are available online at www.beaconlit.co.uk or on the door. Half day tickets are also available.