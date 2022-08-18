A-level results to be proud of at Thornton College near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of students this year have achieved straight As and A*’s, and the school says these results reflect the consistent hard work of its students and teaching staff..

Particular congratulations go to Melissa, who achieved A*A*A in Biology, Maths and Chemistry and will be pursuing Biomedical Sciences at the University of Leeds; Sophie, who achieved A*A*A in History, RE and Maths and will be reading History at the University of Exeter; and Katie, who achieved D*D* (equivalent to two A* grades) in BTEC Forensic and Criminal Investigation and an A grade in A-level Drama, has been awarded a scholarship offer to study Acting at Bath Spa University.

Students will be pursuing courses at their first-choice universities including History, Criminology, Biomedical Science, Podiatry, Media and Communications, Fashion, History and Drama at a wide selection of universities including Leeds, Lancaster, Bath, AUB and Exeter.

Happy students with their A-level results at Thornton College

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Mrs Holmes said: “Well done to all our students. I am very proud of their well-deserved results but even prouder of their resilience and determination during some very testing times.

"In the words of our Mission Statement, they have indeed, ‘met the challenges of life courageously’. We wish them every success in their chosen pathways and our best wishes for a bright future.”

Deputy head Dr Louise Shaw said: “I am so proud of all our students for all that they have achieved following the challenges of the last two years.

"We have not missed a day of learning throughout the various lockdowns and restrictions and the students themselves have kept working hard towards their own individual goals.

" I am really happy for each of them and congratulate them, their families and our dedicated teaching staff for all their efforts and achievements.”

Melissa, who is going on to study Biomedical Sciences at Leeds University, said she is “really chuffed”, while her parents added: “We are just so excited for her and are super proud.

"All the hard work after all these years is worth it. In every school report she has been told to believe in herself and she can do it, and today she has exceeded, and we are very proud.”

Tara, who is going on to study Podiatry at Northampton, said: “I am really excited and really thankful to all my teachers and the whole school for supporting me. I feel I have gained a lot of knowledge and just feel so happy and overwhelmed right now – thank you.”

Sophie, who is going to study History at Exeter, said: “I’m really happy. Thank you to all the teachers for their support. I will miss Thornton but I’m looking forward to the next steps.”