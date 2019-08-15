A-Level results day: Aylesbury Vale photo gallery Students across Aylesbury Vale and the surrounding area collected their A-Level results this morning (Thursday). Here's a selection of photos from schools across the area - most photos are courtesy of Derek Pelling. A Level results day at Aylesbury Grammar School - pictured are students Josh Horton, Ben Simon and Sam Carter with their results papers Derek Pelling jpimedia Buy a Photo A-Level results day at Aylesbury Grammar School Derek Pelling jpimedia Buy a Photo A Level results day at Aylesbury Grammar School - pictured are students Vishal Varadraj, Stefan Sepamalai and Mohammed Usman with their results papers Derek Pelling jpimedia Buy a Photo A-Level results day at Aylesbury High School - Danielle Kidd with her mum Karen Derek Pelling jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4