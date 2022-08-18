Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (18 August), The Grange School in Aylesbury has released its Sixth Form A-Level and BTEC qualifications.

A spokesperson for the school announced students had performed “especially well”, citing the great disruption this year’s graduates experienced due to the pandemic.

Where national lockdowns meant students often had to adapt to remote learning and extended time outside of the classroom.

Joy and relief

The spokesperson said: “Their resolve and flexibility have been admirable in facing the many challenges thrown at them.

“Our students will also like to express their thanks to their teachers and adults within the school who have worked tirelessly to support them and respond to the ever changing adaptations made to this year’s exams to attempt level the disruption to learning caused by the pandemic.”

The school has labelled this year’s results as ‘good’, while stating it cannot compare this year’s performances with previous grades, due to “continued adaptations in grading standards”.

The nerve-wracking reveal

The Grange School spokesperson added: “We are delighted to report that the vast majority of students who wanted to continue into higher education have secured a university of choice.

Headteacher, Vince Murray, summarised: “I am incredibly proud of our students’ fantastic achievements across A Level and BTEC National qualifications. It is very important to us to support our students in securing the next phase of their lives, and for those entering Higher Education we are extremely pleased that they have secured their places at university.

"Our 6th Form students have held a positive outlook and retained their sense of fun and humour during a challenging time in their young lives, and their personality and academic achievements will hold them in good stead into adulthood and future employment.”

Two more content students

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland overall, the number of As and A* grades dropped by 8.4%.

Also, the number of students achieving a clean sweep of three A* dropped from 12,865 to 8,570.

