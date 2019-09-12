A great start for Buckinghamshire County Council's carbon reduction initiative

Successful carbon reduction projects across Buckinghamshire County Council's services and infrastructure have resulted in an impressive 41% reduction in the amount of carbon dioxide produced in 2018/19 compared with the baseline set in 2009/10.

This is a significantly better outcome than the 30% national voluntary reduction target set by the UK Government in its Clean Growth Strategy, and actually exceeds the County Council's own more ambitious target of 40%.

Some of the biggest successes have seen the successful implementation of carbon reduction initiatives across corporate buildings and in street lighting.

Since 2011, £4 million has been invested in roof-mounted solar panels, LED lights, boiler replacement and other measures.

These projects have successfully led to cost savings of over £530K and saving over 2,700 tonnes CO2 per annum (see note 2).

The County Council's Cabinet Member for Planning & Environment, Bill Chapple OBE, said: "We're all increasingly aware that climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face. Although there's a long way still to go, it's encouraging that we've managed to implement carbon reduction projects across our services and infrastructure that combine to meet our own ambitious greenhouse gas target - and exceed the national target by 10%.

"But we're not complacent. As an authority, we're committed to finding ways to keep reducing our carbon footprint."

To read the report, go to www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/environment/sustainability/corporate-performance-reporting