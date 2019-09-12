A great start for Buckinghamshire County Council's carbon reduction initiative

New LED lights on Churchill Avenue
Successful carbon reduction projects across Buckinghamshire County Council's services and infrastructure have resulted in an impressive 41% reduction in the amount of carbon dioxide produced in 2018/19 compared with the baseline set in 2009/10.

This is a significantly better outcome than the 30% national voluntary reduction target set by the UK Government in its Clean Growth Strategy, and actually exceeds the County Council's own more ambitious target of 40%.

Some of the biggest successes have seen the successful implementation of carbon reduction initiatives across corporate buildings and in street lighting.

Since 2011, £4 million has been invested in roof-mounted solar panels, LED lights, boiler replacement and other measures.

These projects have successfully led to cost savings of over £530K and saving over 2,700 tonnes CO2 per annum (see note 2).

The County Council's Cabinet Member for Planning & Environment, Bill Chapple OBE, said: "We're all increasingly aware that climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face. Although there's a long way still to go, it's encouraging that we've managed to implement carbon reduction projects across our services and infrastructure that combine to meet our own ambitious greenhouse gas target - and exceed the national target by 10%.

"But we're not complacent. As an authority, we're committed to finding ways to keep reducing our carbon footprint."

To read the report, go to www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/environment/sustainability/corporate-performance-reporting