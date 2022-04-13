A first look inside Buckingham's new £9.5 million luxury care home

Local people, including many prospective families, had the chance to tour the luxury £9.5 million Lace Hill Manor Care Home, and see the five-star facilities for themselves.

The first residents are already moving in to the 62-bed home offering residential, dementia and nursing care, which is part of the Maria Mallaband Care Group.

Welcoming visitors for afternoon tea in the orangery, the new leadership team and staff were able to share their vision for the home.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley and, from left, home manager Claire Gascoigne, regional director Eileen Ward and customer relations manager Steve Ward (Customer Relations Manager with the newly planted tree at Lace Hill Manor

Home manager Claire Gascoigne said: “We were delighted to be able to welcome the mayor and a host of others from the Buckingham community for this special opening event and to finally be able to show off this truly exceptional home.

“The feedback was fantastic – visitors were especially impressed with the feeling of space and light, and the quality and attention to details throughout.

“Now we cannot wait to welcome in those first people who have chosen Lace Hill Manor to be their new home. We will be rolling out the red carpet for them - literally and metaphorically – later this month.”

During her visit, Cllr Gateley was invited to plant a tree, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a national tree planting initiative to commemorate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Spacious interior at Lace Hill Manor

Cllr Gateley said: “I am truly privileged to have been invited to the opening of Lace Hill Manor Care home and I am particularly proud to have been given the opportunity to plant the Queens Jubilee Tree here in Lace Hill Manor’s garden.

"I look forward to seeing how the home develops as residents move in.

"It's truly a wonderful facility here in Buckingham for residents to come and live.”

Manager Claire added: “We have had so much interest and several rooms taken already, but now that people can see for themselves what Lace Hill Manor has to offer, I expect to welcome many more in the coming weeks and months.

Tea in the orangery at Lace Hill Manor

“This is the beginning of a new home, a new community and a very exciting time for everyone living and working within it.”