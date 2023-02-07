A dozen roads in north of Aylesbury Vale set to be fixed by East West Rail this year

The East West Rail Alliance will be carrying out a programme of repairs to sections of a dozen roads in the Buckingham and Winslow area over the next year, Buckinghamshire Council has announced.

Cabinet Member for Transport, Steven Broadbent, announced a programme of permanent repairs to 12 roads in the north of Bucks over the next 12 months, at a meeting of the Transport, Environment and Climate Change Committee last Thursday February 2.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Broadbent said: “Many months of hard work from both councillors and council officers has gone into securing agreement from East West Rail to reinstate the roads we believe they should be fixing as a result of their construction activities.

An East West Rail Alliance public consultation event in Winslow

"I was able to give this update today, along with assurances to Buckinghamshire residents that we do know about these problems, and we are working tirelessly to hold East West Rail to account.

“The road network is under considerably more stress because of the massive increase in HGV traffic from East West Rail – and HS2. We do not think residents should be footing the cost for damage to our roads that’s directly caused by these projects.

"It means we’re in constant negotiation with both EWR and HS2 over road defects in various locations and I’m pleased to be able to give details of this road repair plan for the first batch of 12 roads. I expect further repairs on the next batch of roads in the area to follow in due course.

“I want to thank local residents for bearing with us as we work to keep our roads safe. I know how frustrating it is experiencing difficult driving conditions.”

Three of the roads have already been repaired under the agreement – a 1km length of Queen Catherine Road in Steeple Claydon, and two sections of Whaddon Road, Newton Longville.

The following roads are also due for repairs:

1km section of Verney Road (East of Addington) - Works due early 2023.

1.5km section of Little Horwood Road/Winslow Road - Works due early spring 2023.

0.3 km section of Little Horwood Road - Works due early spring 2023.

2km section of Buckingham Road/Herds Hill - Works due spring/summer 2023.

2.2km section of Herds Hill – Works due spring/summer 2023.

0.32km section of Sandhill Road – Works due summer/autumn 2023.

1.75km section of Sandhill Road – Works due summer/autumn 2023

2 km section of Ox Lane and Lenborough Road – Works due summer/autumn 2023,

0.21km section of Sandhill Road – Works due summer/autumn 2023.

Cllr Broadbent added: “The current key issues which members also raised in today’s meeting include road closures and associated traffic management, road repairs, mud on the road, EWR interface with HS2, the Aylesbury link, environmental impact and biodiversity net gain, rolling stock, freight and noise pollution.