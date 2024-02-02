A day to remember! – Thame’s newest care home sings opens its doors with help of special guests

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall, on Stock Road, celebrated a special milestone as residents Barbara Warner and Jane King, along with the Mayor of Thame, Councillor Adrian Dite, cut the ribbon to officially open the new care home.

After being treated to a glass of bubbly and some tasty canapes, guests enjoyed live entertainment from Seamour Court Choir, who sang a range of classic party tunes to get everyone into the celebratory spirit. Guests were also invited to have a laugh with a caricaturist, who was on hand to provide a personalised souvenir from the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To make it an afternoon to remember, the team at Cuttlebrook Hall also organised a host of exciting activities for the whole family, including bingo and the chance to sample some of the delicious home-cooked meals available at the home.

Care UK's newest home, Cuttlebrook Hall, celebrated its official opening

Commenting on the day, Barbara said: “The grand launch was wonderful!”

Jane added: “It was lovely to meet so many new people and welcome them to Cuttlebrook Hall!”

Alana Corr, Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, added: “Our grand launch party was a huge success and the perfect way to officially open Cuttlebrook Hall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our neighbours have been so warm and welcoming, and we loved meeting so many local people during the event – we already feel like part of the community!

“We were delighted to be joined by our special guests and would like to extend a big thank you to Barbara, Jane and Councillor Adrian Dite for cutting the ribbon. It truly was a day to remember and we hope to welcome everyone again very soon.”

Cuttlebrook Hall is a state-of the-art care home which provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, hair salon and café and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more information on Cuttlebrook Hall, please call Home Manager, Alana Corr, on 01844 700183, or email [email protected]