A day of yoga in Buckingham for body, mind and charity

Sonia Norman, the owner of RestoreU Mind and Body, has planned the event to raise funds and awareness for Buckingham-based Autism Early Support - formerly known as the Puzzle Centre - which provides education and support for pre-school children with autism and other communication difficulties, and their families

Sonia said: “I know several friends that have children that need additional support, and if we can raise funds to support young children, it’s so beneficial to the whole family.

“This is Autism Early Support’s 20th year of supporting families and, as the charity grows and changes, their core beliefs remain - every child has the right to high-quality, appropriate education and early intervention that, in a child’s formative years, can be life changing.

Yoga teacher Aimee Newton

"We also know that when parents are able to better understand their child’s behaviours and fully advocate for their needs, the very best outcomes can be achieved for the family.”

Th e charity day of yoga, on Saturday, June 11, at Embleton Way Scout and Community Centre, is being delivered by five different teachers.

Aimee Newton, who is an osteopath as well as a yoga teacher, will start the day at 10am.

At 11.15am, Rachael Hine, from Yoga Garden Sanctuary, will guide participants through a chair-based yoga class.

Yoga teacher Sonia Norman is organising the all-day event

In the afternoon, Julia Jackson, who is also a counsellor, will be exploring the mind-body connection in her class at 1pm.

At 2.15pm, Louisa Harris, of Pilates MK, is offering a gentle Pilates and yoga fusion practice to help participants connect with their breath, release tension, increase mobility and build strength and resilience through body and mind.

And finally, at 3.30pm, Eva Paoli, from Yoga in the Village, plans to ensure that everyone leaves fully rested after her yin class.

Prices range from £20 for two classes to £50 the whole day of five classes, and all the money raised will go to Autism Early Support.

Places can be booked at www.restoreu.co.uk