A community celebration at Bucks County Museum

Bucks County Museum is putting on a colourful day of community-themed celebration on Saturday June 15.

All the family are invited to the sharing of stories, music and traditions that make each community special at the event at the museum on Church Street, Aylesbury, between 11am and 3pm.

There will be an Indian drumming performance as well as the chance to try it out yourself.

You can try out vision impairment simulation glasses and braille, experience drama performances, learn some new words in Polish, chant with the Buddhists and more.

There will also be a Community Voices exhibition tour giving visitors the chance to discover the hidden stories of the local community through objects and words.

There is also a special Dementia Friends session where you can find out more about coping with the condition.

All activities are drop in except the Dementia Friends session which is bookable through the museum website - www.buckscountymuseum.org