Blue light workers are being offered free breakfast at a Buckinghamshire care home

The team at Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, in Church Street, is giving out free take-away breakfasts as a small token of thanks for their hard work.

Blue-light workers are encouraged to order their breakfast sandwich and a hot drink and then go along every second Tuesday of the month, between 8am-9am to collect it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initiative kicks off on April 11, with the team organising the breakfasts as a treat to brighten the days of those working locally in the emergency services on their way to work or way back from a night shift.

The head chef at Maids Moreton is creating egg, bacon, sausage and vegan breakfast baps to give out to those who play vital roles in the community, from local nurses and police to healthcare workers.

Ioana Almasan, general manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “Our breakfast giveaway provides us with an excellent opportunity to do something nice for people who support our community day-in-day-out.

“The whole team are looking forward to welcoming local people to the home and can’t wait to thank the blue-light workers in our community for all their efforts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you’re a blue-light worker, please phone the home to order a breakfast on us.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Maids Moreton incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities.

The layout of the home has been configured to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction.