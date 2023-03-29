News you can trust since 1832
999 crews offered free breakfast by Bucks care home for ‘saving our bacon’

A care home in Buckinghamshire is giving blue-light workers a tasty treat to collect on their way to work.

By News reporter
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:28 BST
Blue light workers are being offered free breakfast at a Buckinghamshire care home
The team at Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, in Church Street, is giving out free take-away breakfasts as a small token of thanks for their hard work.

Blue-light workers are encouraged to order their breakfast sandwich and a hot drink and then go along every second Tuesday of the month, between 8am-9am to collect it.

The initiative kicks off on April 11, with the team organising the breakfasts as a treat to brighten the days of those working locally in the emergency services on their way to work or way back from a night shift.

The head chef at Maids Moreton is creating egg, bacon, sausage and vegan breakfast baps to give out to those who play vital roles in the community, from local nurses and police to healthcare workers.

Ioana Almasan, general manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “Our breakfast giveaway provides us with an excellent opportunity to do something nice for people who support our community day-in-day-out.

“The whole team are looking forward to welcoming local people to the home and can’t wait to thank the blue-light workers in our community for all their efforts.

“If you’re a blue-light worker, please phone the home to order a breakfast on us.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Maids Moreton incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities.

The layout of the home has been configured to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction.

To find out more call Andrea Bullen on 01280 878570.

