96th annual show 'a great success' for horticultural society near Buckingham

The society’s first show since 2019 boasted an eye-catching display of nearly 150 exhibits from 22 exhibitors, some of whom were entering for the first time.

Despite the extremes of weather over the summer, gardeners had succeeded in producing lovely vases of flowers, foliage pot plants and a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Bakers had made mouthwatering cakes, biscuits and scones, crafters showed off their many and varied skills and beautiful flower arrangements provided a rainbow of colour.

After admiring the exhibits in the hall, visitors to the show could also sit in the sun to enjoy some refreshments, as well as purchasing plants and herbs and trying their luck in the raffle.

The show ended with the presentation of cups and certificates to the winners by society president, Will Litt.

Club chairman Theresa Smith posted on Facebook: Thank you to everyone that attended the show on Saturday. It was a great success.

"We had such lovely weather, so refreshments could be had outside in the sunshine. The herb stall nearly sold out and the plant stall run by Jackie was very popular.

"So much effort was made by the exhibitors and the village hall looked wonderful. Thank you to the show secretary, the committee and all volunteers for their hard work in organising this event for the community.”

The club also thanked the six local businesses who sponsored the show.

