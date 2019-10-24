8 top independent Aylesbury stores for your Christmas shopping trips!
Here at The Bucks Herald we love to support our amazing local businesses here in Aylesbury.
And what better way to do that in the run up to Christmas than to shine a light on nine local stores, that can cater to all of your Christmas shopping needs!
1. Ashco
High Street retailer Ashco is more than just a hardware store, you are sure to find a gift or two in here!
2. Aylesbury Music
Aylesbury Music on Temple Street recently started stocking a brilliant range of vinyl records
3. Music lovers' paradise
And if playing music is your thing their range of electric and acoustic guitars is to die for!
4. Maysons
Independent designer clothes shop Maysons is celebrating its first Christmas season in Aylesbury's Hale Leys Shopping Centre
