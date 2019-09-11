Things you can't do in Aylesbury anymore...

7 things you can't do in Aylesbury anymore...

Aylesbury has changed a lot over years, so we thought we would have a nostalgic look back at some of the things you can't do in Aylesbury anymore...

If you've got happy memories of a place that's no longer on the town map get in touch by emailing hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk

The popular music event took place in Market Square every year...

1. Hobble on the Cobbles

But in 2015 after a logistical mix-up the event was replaced by the Vale Park live music events

2. Hobble no more...

Heading into town for a Wimpy forms treasured childhood memories for many of us...

3. Go for a Wimpy

But it's now no longer possible to get delights such as the classic bender in a bun in Aylesbury...

4. Closed for good...

