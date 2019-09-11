7 things you can't do in Aylesbury anymore...
Aylesbury has changed a lot over years, so we thought we would have a nostalgic look back at some of the things you can't do in Aylesbury anymore...
1. Hobble on the Cobbles
The popular music event took place in Market Square every year...
2. Hobble no more...
But in 2015 after a logistical mix-up the event was replaced by the Vale Park live music events
3. Go for a Wimpy
Heading into town for a Wimpy forms treasured childhood memories for many of us...
4. Closed for good...
But it's now no longer possible to get delights such as the classic bender in a bun in Aylesbury...
