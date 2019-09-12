7 things that only Aylesbury people fully understand... There are some brilliant things that people who are not from Aylesbury just don't fully understand, so we put together just a few which will hopefully make you giggle or even feel a little nostalgic. However it makes you feel, there are lots of things to be proud of here in Aylesbury! 1. El Quackico Yes that's right, we love a good footballing derby! BH jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Kicking off! And when the Moles and the Ducks play each in an Aylesbury derby we even call it El Quackico because it's so prestigious! BH jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. A rummage around Ashco in Aylesbury High Street... Seriously, this shop has everything but the kitchen sink... BH jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Ok, they probably have the kitchen sink too! We love an independent shop here in Aylesbury, and Ashco is one of the oldest... BH jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4