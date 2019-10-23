Crimes that shocked the Vale

7 crimes that shocked the Aylesbury Vale

As your local newspaper we are often the first with the news when something terrible happens within our community, and that includes reporting on crimes accurately and sensitively.

Here is a look back at some of the shocking crimes which rocked our community.

In March this year Hannegret Donnelly was convicted of murdering her husband Christopher.

1. Hannegret Donnelly

The court heard how Christopher had been subjected to a period of physical abuse prior to his death, including being beaten with a rolling pin.

2. Abuse at Berryfields home...

In November 1968 19 year-old servicewoman Rita Ellis was murdered close to RAF Halton where she worked.

3. Rita Ellis

She had been strangled and her body dumped close to a coal yard on the site, her case remains open

4. Killer never found

