7 Aylesbury clubs included in Bucks Council's free school summer holiday activity project

Clubs will be set up across the county as part of the Government’s national Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

Bucks Council has worked with organisations, schools and charity groups to provide a variety of activities and experiences for children this summer.

The Mandeville School is running an activity camp throughout most of August, Elmhurst School is hosting daycare programmes which will include an art week.

Free holiday activities in Bucks

Mandeville School is also hosting a football camp for boy and girls which will be overseen by FA-qualified coaches.

Another sports camp has been set up at the Henry Floyd Grammar School.

At Quarrendon and Meadowcroft Community Centre, Total Insight Theatre is running a creative camp, which will include drama, dance, and arts and crafts exercises.

Two Kid Zone Camps are happening in Aylesbury at The Grange School and Mandeville School.

A Bucks Council spokesperson said: “Whether your child is interested in art, football, technology, music or something else, there is an activity for every age and interest.

“For some children, these sessions will allow them to expand on a pre-existing interest and further develop skills they may already have; for others, the sessions will provide them with the opportunity to learn something completely new.”

Each session includes a healthy hot meal.

More information can be found on the council's website.

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “The Buckinghamshire HAF programme is a brilliant opportunity for eligible children to develop an existing skill, or hone in on something they may be already interested in.

“We know that the long summer break can be a source of stress and worry for some families. The HAF programme can provide some extra support where it is needed, by enabling children to socialise with friends, providing hot nutritious meals and helping children to learn new skills and keep active throughout the summer.”