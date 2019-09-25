6 things Aylesbury needs at once!
Aylesbury is a pretty brilliant place to live, but we all have a secret wish list of things that town simply doesn't offer right now.
Here's a round-up of some of our favourite suggestions...
1. Primark
Other towns have a Primarni why can't we?
2. Popular store
We do have some great independent clothes shops though, such as Maysons which recently opened in Hale Leys
3. Free parking!
Now wouldn't that be lovely!
4. Benefits
Free parking would encourage more people to visit our local shops, and in turn encourage more shops to open here
