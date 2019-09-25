Six things we wish we had in Aylesbury

6 things Aylesbury needs at once!

Aylesbury is a pretty brilliant place to live, but we all have a secret wish list of things that town simply doesn't offer right now.

Here's a round-up of some of our favourite suggestions...

Other towns have a Primarni why can't we?

1. Primark

We do have some great independent clothes shops though, such as Maysons which recently opened in Hale Leys

2. Popular store

Now wouldn't that be lovely!

3. Free parking!

Free parking would encourage more people to visit our local shops, and in turn encourage more shops to open here

4. Benefits

