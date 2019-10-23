6 ghoulish Halloween half-term delights in the Aylesbury Vale

Get into the spooky spirit with these 6 Halloween events this half-term.

The Dread Book, a terrifying tale will draw families from Saturday, October 26, to Sunday, November 3, and is open from 10am to 3pm at Waddesdon Manor.

How about performing a post-mortem on a pumpkin at Waddesdon Manor? You can do this from October 26 to November 1 in sessions from 10am to 3pm.

Northern Ballets production of Dracula will be beamed live from Leeds Playhouse to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre and Aylesbury Odeon cinema.

You can also see the production at The Village Picture House in Cuddington and High Wycombes Cineworld and Empire cinemas on October 31.

Meet spooky characters such as Belladonna the witch and Mr Pumpkin Head at Friars Square shopping centre in Aylesbury on October 31, from 11am to 3pm.

The ghoulish proprietors of the Monster Caf will entertain youngsters with their jokes, juggling and attempts at escapology, shows are at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

Creepy crafts for children aged three years upward are in store at Bucks County Museum in Aylesbury, from October 28 to November 1.

Have a go at making pom-pom spiders to hang around the house or disgusting googly-eyed mugs to boggle your eyes.