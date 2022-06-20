599th birthday celebrations for historic school in Buckingham

Founded in 1423 in the Chantry Chapel in Buckingham town centre, the school has survived numerous historical challenges across the centuries, including world wars, pandemics, funding crises and famines.

The school continues to thrive today at its location on Chandos Road - where it was first based at the current George Grenville Academy site in 1907, before moving to its current location from 1963 onwards.

Headteacher David Hudson said: “We are very proud to be celebrating this birthday as it reminds us that we are just one step away from our very special 600th anniversary next year in 2023.

RLS sixth formers celebrate with a 599th birthday cake

“We are honoured to be stewards of such an historic school in Buckingham and are planning to mark next year with a number of special commemorative and celebratory events involving the whole town and school community.”

The school is releasing its 2023 calendar of events on Friday, so current and former students, staff, parents and members of the local community can save the dates in advance and not miss out.

Events will include special anniversary lectures, reunion parties, a family garden party, and a Gold Gala Ball. Details can be found on the school website at www.royallatin.org/600years

The school is actively trying to get in touch with as many Old Latins as possible to ensure everyone will receive an invitation to visit their school during this special year.