Events happening this week

5 great Aylesbury Vale events happening this week

Here are five great Aylesbury Vale events happening this week!

From Bond girls to the Beatles Aylesbury has it all this week. Enjoy!

The Dung Beatles are performing Abbey Road in full to celebrate the classic album's 50th anniversary

1. The Dung Beatles

The Dung Beatles are performing Abbey Road in full to celebrate the classic album's 50th anniversary
BH
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The event takes place at the Waterside on Thursday night (September 26) You can get tickets from www.atgtickets.com

2. Beatles classics

The event takes place at the Waterside on Thursday night (September 26) You can get tickets from www.atgtickets.com
BH
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Singer and bassist Miranda Sykes is performing at Aylesbury's Limelight Theatre.

3. Miranda Sykes

Singer and bassist Miranda Sykes is performing at Aylesbury's Limelight Theatre.
BH
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The event takes place on Friday (September 27) and you can get tickets by calling 01296 424332

4. Friday fun

The event takes place on Friday (September 27) and you can get tickets by calling 01296 424332
BH
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3