There's a chance for local people to be interviewed live on air on Sunday, December 3

New local radio station 3Bs will give a ‘poptastic’ boost to the festive atmosphere at Winslow Farmers Market on Sunday (December 3).

Presenters will be broadcasting live from the event from 11am-1pm, giving community figures and stallholders the chance to spread the word about their activities and products.

A live band will play and cafes around the town’s market square will be open for breakfast.

The market runs from 10am-1pm. 3Bs Radio did its first ever outside broadcast from the market in May and was delighted to be invited back for Christmas.

On Monday, it’s the annual Winslow Primestock Show, and presenters will be happy to talk to those involved in that at the market on Sunday.

Radio station founder Keith Lewis said: “It was so exciting to do our first outside broadcast at Winslow and the market was very busy. It was great to speak to stallholders as well as local figures flagging up a range of initiatives including Winslow’s Repair Cafe.

“Anyone who would like to get their Christmas event to a wider audience is welcome to be interviewed on the show. There are such a range of really interesting and quality stalls at Winslow Farmers Market and we are looking forward to talking to them again about the great produce and products they sell.”

3Bs Radio Station launched just over a year ago. Based at University of Buckingham, which rents the studio to them, it covers Buckingham, Bicester and Brackley areas (hence the 3Bs name).

There were only five presenters at the start and now there are around 30. Some shows are for a specific genre of music, such as rock, folk, garage, indie and music from the 1960s, while others are chat shows with local guests and there’s live football commmentary for some local matches as well as a Lower League Football Show.

The station has now been granted a licence to become a DAB (digital audio broadcasting) radio station but needs funding to help with its expansion. Keith added: “Those who present or run the radio station or work behind the scenes are volunteers. We are very keen to move to DAB. If any local businesses or groups want to support us we are a community station doing interviews with key figures and putting out announcements about local events.

“We would welcome your support for this community venture. We would also love more presenters, whether you just like playing a certain type of music or you want to do a chat show. Anyone who wants to offer technical help behind the scenes would also be very welcome to contact us. You can email us with your contact information at: [email protected].”

The radio station has covered a number of live events including Towersey Festival, Buckingham Bandjam, Buckingham Young Farmers 100th anniversary country show and Front Row Fest, Brackley. Listen in at https://3bsradio.co.uk/