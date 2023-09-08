Watch more videos on Shots!

A bumper hygiene inspection by the Food Standards Agency saw 38 out of 60 Buckinghamshire eateries score top marks.

Venues were rated out of five, with the highest score meaning ‘very good’, and the poorest rating of zero meaning ‘urgent improvement required’. Thankfully, no venues scored zero but one takeaway received a one star rating (major improvement necessary) while three venues were scored two out of five (some improvement necessary).

The list of recently inspected venues are as follows:

60 venues were inspected across the county. Image: Victoria Jones PA

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 36 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Denham Grove Hotel at Tilehouse Lane, Denham, Buckinghamshire; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Costa at 82 - 84 High Street, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Cafe at Burnham Park at Burnham Parish Council, Burnham Park Hall, Windsor Lane, Burnham; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: The Tudor Barn at Britwell Road, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Tapori Curry Bar at Unit 10, Beaconsfield Services, Windsor Road, Beaconsfield; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Monk Restaurant at 10 Station Parade, Denham Green, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Burnham Bites at 94 High Street, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: The Old Tea House at 7 Windsor End, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Thirst 4 Coffee at 1 Holtspur Parade, Heath Road, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Costa at Unit C, Thomas House, Bells Hill Green, Stoke Poges; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Giggling Squid at 22 London End, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Puccinos at Puccino Coffee Bar, Kiosk, Gerrards Cross Railway Station, Station Approach; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Sainsburys, Maxwell Road, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Home Plate Bar and Kitchen at The Laurels, Farnham Park Playing Fields, Beaconsfield Road, Farnham Royal; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Lambourne Golf Club at The Lambourne Club, Dropmore Road, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: Starbucks Drive-Thru at Starbucks, Unit 1, Beaconsfield Services, Windsor Road; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Pitch Side at Cherry Orchard Cottage, George Pitcher Memorial Ground, Britwell Road, Burnham; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Di Paolo at 22 - 24 Oak End Way, Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire; rated on March 14

• Rated 4: Duran's Coffee Shop at 4 The Parade, Beaconsfield Road, Farnham Common, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 27

• Rated 4: Woodstock's Cafe Experience at Aston House, 46-48a High Street, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 18

• Rated 4: YumMe at 5 Eastfield Road, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 5

• Rated 4: The Genuine Dining Company at The Pavilion, Arc Uxbridge, Oxford Road, New Denham; rated on July 3

• Rated 4: Sheesh Mahal at Sheesh Mahal Restaurant, 18 High Street, Iver, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 29

• Rated 4: Benedict's Store at 12 Gregories Road, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 24

• Rated 4: Bella Italia at Unit 7, The Bishop Centre, Bath Road, Taplow; rated on May 10

• Rated 4: KFC at 96 Oxford Road, New Denham, Denham, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 3

• Rated 4: Due Forni Pizzeria at 11 Windsor End, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on March 30

• Rated 4: Artigiani Del Cibo at 59 - 61 High Street, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on March 21

• Rated 4: The Vine at 12 Oxford Road, New Denham, Denham, Buckinghamshire; rated on March 16

• Rated 4: Biggles Restaurant at Tilehouse Lane, Denham, Buckinghamshire; rated on March 9

• Rated 3: Sultania Motel & Catering at The Yew Tree, Collinswood Road, Farnham Common, Buckinghamshire; rated on August 2

• Rated 3: Curry Gardens at 9 Eastfield Road, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 27

• Rated 3: The Local Greek LTD at Unit 5b The Ridgeway, Iver, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 5

• Rated 3: Fireaway Pizza at 1 - 2 Broadway East, North Orbital Road, Denham Green, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 21

• Rated 2: Jampee Thai Restaurant at 8 Warwick Road, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 12 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Old Five Bells at 14 Church Street, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on August 24

• Rated 5: The Red Lion at Stoke Green, Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: The White Horse at 70 London End, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Restauracja Gryf at Gryf, Polish Club, Church Lane, Stoke Poges; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Hall & Woodhouse Taplow at Mill Lane, Taplow, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: The Falcon Inn at The Falcon, Village Road, Denham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: The King Denham at Cheapside Lane, Denham, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Royal Saracens Head Hotel at The Royal Saracens Head, London End, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: The Bee at 1 Britwell Road, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: Toby Carvery at The Toby Carvery, Oxford Road, Denham, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: The North Star at 63 - 67 Thorney Mill Road, Iver, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: Feathers Burnham at Taplow Common Road, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on March 29

Takeaways

Plus 12 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chopstix Noodle Bar at Beaconsfield Services, Windsor Road, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 72 Sycamore Road, Amersham, Buckinghamshire; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Premier Express, 6 - 8 High Street, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Greggs at Unit 5, Beaconsfield Services, Windsor Road, Beaconsfield; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at 2a Ethorpe Crescent, Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Don Churro at El Mexicana, Kiosk 4, Beaconsfield Services, Windsor Road; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Go Wah at 86 High Street, Burnham, Buckinghamshire; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: Iver Curry at Iver Curry And Indian Centre, 26 High Street, Iver, Buckinghamshire; rated on March 28

• Rated 2: Authentic Lebanese Kebab & Grill at Uxbridge Road, George Green, Wexham, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 28

• Rated 2: Maliks Express Kitchen at 7 Marsham Way, Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire; rated on June 28

• Rated 2: Old Town Friar at 7 London End, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire; rated on May 23